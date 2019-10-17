Greta Thunberg to visit Edmonton for climate strike

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is planning to be in Edmonton today for a climate strike.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has already issued an invite to Thunberg to visit city hall. However, the provincial government has said they won’t meet with the Swedish teen.

A sarcastic statement was put out by Christine Myatt, a spokeswoman for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney when Thunberg announced her intention to come to Alberta. It read: "We trust that Ms. Thunberg will recognize Alberta's leading human rights and environmental standards, especially in comparison to oil-producing dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela — which she will presumably visit next — as well as major growing emitters like China."