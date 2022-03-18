Elizabeth Finch who is one of the more vocal and popular writers of Grey’s Anatomy has been placed on indefinite administrative leave after concerns were raised that portions of her own personal journey, which she wrote into the show were perhaps fabricated.

As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’(THR), Disney’s Legal and HR departments are conducting an internal investigation to find out if parts of her story, which she said happened to her – like her cancer diagnosis or her abortion because she was undergoing chemotherapy, are accurate or not.

Shonda Rhimes’s Shondaland has not yet commented on this issue . However, ‘The Ankler’ earlier reported that Disney has started the investigation.

Finch has been a writer with Grey’s Anatomy for several years now and she has written multiple episodes both for current showrunner Krista Vernoff as well as Shonda Rhimes.

Finch has also penned her personal struggles in other publications like Elle, The Hollywood Reporter and Shondaland.com. She has also been active in the press giving interviews about Grey’s episodes that were close to her own experiences.

According to THR, the doubts about Finch’s personal story happened when the writer once left a meeting citing family emergency. When her colleagues reached out to her wife, Jennifer Beyer, they found that Beyer’s history in fact matched a lot to the ordeals Elizabeth Finch has detailed as hers.

It was Beyer who expressed concern with Shondaland executives and Disney, which prompted them to put Finch on administrative leave so they could investigate the matter.

According to sources Finch and Beyer are going through a ‘not so friendly’ divorce at the moment.

Along with Grey’s Anatomy, Finch is credited to have written for ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘True Blood’.

So far, Beyer, Finch and Shondaland team have all refused to make any comments on this issue. The truth will likely be revealed once the investigation on Finch is over.