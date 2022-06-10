INDIA

‘Grill Goa CM, other ministers in Assembly session’

Goa’s Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo on Friday said he had asked all his fellow Congress MLAs to ask questions without fear, be it to the Chief Minister or any other minister, in the coming Assembly session.

Aiming to corner the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government over key issues confronting the state, Lobo held meeting with his party MLAs and encouraged them to take active part in Assembly session summoned from July 11 to August 12.

“It is the privilege of MLA to ask questions to Ministers… they should ask questions and take reply (from them)… they are bound to reply,” he told reporters here.

Lobo said that he has asked all Congress MLAs to raise the issues of their constituencies and also pertaining to the state. “Be the issues related to roads, nullahs, waterlogging, low voltage or any other issues, they should ask questions as Assembly is the forum to put your questions before the government,” he said.

The Congress has 11 members in the 40-member house.

