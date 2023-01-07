INDIALIFESTYLE

Gripped by leopard scare, residents of Gr Noida society protest against forest dept

NewsWire
0
0

Residents of a society in Greater Noida West protested against the forest department and the builder ever since a leopard was sighted in the society premises.

The big cat was sighted at an under-construction site in Ajnara Le Garden society on January 3, creating panic among the residents.

The residents protested at the gate of the construction site, demanding that the officials stay in the premises till the leopard is captured.

The residents also blamed the builder for leaving the project unfinished and said that the under-construction building would be a perfect hideout for any wild animal.

The protest was held after a message was circulated in the society WhatsApp group to mobilise the residents.

Rumours regarding forest officials leaving the premises since the leopard has not been sighted in recent days further angered the residents, who raised questions over the forest department’s inefficiency.

20230107-194002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Your Fitness outlook in 2023

    Assam Assembly delegation visits Bangladesh

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav gets Rs 110 crore for celebrations

    Anand Bakshi: A prolific, polished songwriter who never lost the common...