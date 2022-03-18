Yuvraj Singh Sandhu came up with a sensational last round that ended in a final flourish, which included an eagle-two, to win the title in the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Sandhu’s gritty last round display of four-under 66 that featured an eagle-two on the 16th and a 35-feet birdie conversion on the 18th, helped him prevail in a thriller as he recorded the lowest winning total of 21-under 259 at the Tollygunge Club to earn his second title on the circuit.

The Chandigarh-based Sandhu (67-65-61-66), the third-round leader by three shots, was given a scare by Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (64-70-62-64), who shot the day’s joint best score of 64, before eventually finishing runner-up at 20-under 260.

Sandhu’s victory, his second in four months, lifted him from 23rd to second place in the PGTI Order of Merit after he picked up the winning cheque worth Rs. 8,08,250.

Rahil Gangjee, originally from Kolkata now based in Bengaluru, secured third place at 17-under 263 following a final round 66.

The 24-year-old Madappa, who was overnight tied second and three shots off the lead, had turned the tables early on Friday with six birdies over the first 13 holes, as all aspects of his game came together. At that stage, Madappa, a winner on the Asian Tour, enjoyed a three-shot lead over Sandhu.

After Madappa dropped a bogey on the 14th and both he and Sandhu picked up birdies on the 15th, there was a momentum shift back in favour of the Chandigarh golfer. Sandhu came up with an incredible approach shot from 99 yards on the 16th that found the hole for an eagle and brought him on level terms with Madappa.

He finally nailed an unbelievable 27-feet birdie putt on the 18th to get over the line and break the record for the lowest winning total at Tollygunge Club previously standing at 18-under 262 which was jointly held by Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (Bengal Open 2019) and Anirban Lahiri (PGTI Players Championship 2011).

Sandhu, the son of an Army officer, said, “Even though I was trailing for a major part of the round, I remembered what my father had told me that it’s not over till the last hole is holed out. Today, I knew that it was about being patient.

“After finding the 16th fairway, I knew that I had an opportunity as I was putting well. I managed to open the door with the eagle on the 16th. Then on the last hole, I just told myself to make sure that I don’t leave it short and put good pace on the ball. That worked out for me perfectly,” he was quoted as saying by the PGTI.

“I still can’t believe the way I played on the back-nine. It’s still sinking in. My putter really stood out for me this week. I was struggling with my driving over the last few events so I switched back to my old driver which really helped,” added Sandhu.

Rashid Khan and Shamim Khan were tied fourth at 16-under 264. Kolkata’s SSP Chawrasia finished tied ninth at 11-under 269.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh ended tied 17th at eight-under 272.

