INDIALIFESTYLE

Groom, ‘baraatis’ perform stunts on car, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A video of a groom and some ‘baraatis’ performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar has gone viral on social media.

While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside.

After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained.

Police said that investigation into the matter is underway.

20230317-135602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2018 law, Birubala Rabha’s campaign contain witch hunts in N-E

    PM Modi greets Arunachal and Mizoram on statehood days

    Akali Dal smells Rs 500cr AAP liquor scam in Punjab

    TN to urge Centre to resolve Karnataka’s Markandeya river dam