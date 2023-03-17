A video of a groom and some ‘baraatis’ performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar has gone viral on social media.

While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside.

After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained.

Police said that investigation into the matter is underway.

