A groom escaped from his car while he was stuck in a traffic jam, a day after returning to his house from his wedding in the Mahadevapura police station area in Karnataka’s Bengaluru district, police said.

According to police, the incident had taken place on February 16.

After searching for the groom for two weeks, the bride’s family lodged a complaint in this connection to help them find the former.

Police said that the newly-wed man earlier had an affair with a woman and the latter had threatened that she would publish their private photos and videos on the social media.

It is suspected that fearing shame, the groom had disappeared.

The bride’s family told police that her husband hailing from Chikkaballapur district had told them about the blackmail by his former lover.

The bride had assured the man that she and her family would support him under any circumstances.

In spite of this, when the couple were returning from the church, their vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam for 10 minutes. As soon as the car stopped, the newly-wed man got down from the car and escaped.

20230309-172202