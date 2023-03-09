INDIALIFESTYLE

Groom runs away during traffic jam after marriage in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

A groom escaped from his car while he was stuck in a traffic jam, a day after returning to his house from his wedding in the Mahadevapura police station area in Karnataka’s Bengaluru district, police said.

According to police, the incident had taken place on February 16.

After searching for the groom for two weeks, the bride’s family lodged a complaint in this connection to help them find the former.

Police said that the newly-wed man earlier had an affair with a woman and the latter had threatened that she would publish their private photos and videos on the social media.

It is suspected that fearing shame, the groom had disappeared.

The bride’s family told police that her husband hailing from Chikkaballapur district had told them about the blackmail by his former lover.

The bride had assured the man that she and her family would support him under any circumstances.

In spite of this, when the couple were returning from the church, their vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam for 10 minutes. As soon as the car stopped, the newly-wed man got down from the car and escaped.

20230309-172202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India has to become ‘aatma nirbhar’ in fertilisers: Tomar

    Counter false propaganda of TRS, Kishan Reddy tells BJP cadres

    Samsung unveils new budget Galaxy smartphones

    Mensa Brands acquires homegrown smart wearable brand Pebble