Groom test drives new car, kills aunt

Marriage celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah went awry when the bridegroom crushed his aunt and four other relatives while test driving the new car that had been gifted to him.

The victim, Sarla Devi, 35, came under the wheels and died, while four others suffered grave injuries. A 10-year-old girl is among those injured admitted to hospital.

The incident took place in Akbarpur village during the ’tilak’ ceremony of Arun Kumar, 24, a PAC jawan.

During the ceremony, Arun was handed over the keys of his new car, gifted to him by the bride’s family.

Arun decided to test drive the new car even though he did not know how to drive.

He started the car and instead of applying brakes, he pressed the accelerator and the car rammed into relatives standing nearby.

Station house officer, Ekdil, Ranvijay Singh said: “We have taken the accused into custody. Once we receive a complaint, we will charge the accused with causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences.”

