New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANSlife) You’ve undoubtedly already stocked your closet with great clothing for all the social activities with Diwali just around the horizon. Your immediate environment is ornamented. The area surrounding you is bright. You aspire to shine a little brighter than you do on a daily basis. You want everyone’s jaws to drop when you exit your room wearing your new kurta.

Here’s your guide.

Sculpt your hair with styling products

Your shiny new clothes and the beautiful lights around need this to match the tone. If you don’t use styling products on your hair regularly, it almost works to your advantage. If you’re unsure about what to use, go to your barbershop and let them sculpt your hair.

Clean up your way to a fresh, new, shiny face

Let your skin shine as bright as the lights around. Go the extra mile and get a clean up or a facial so your skin is gently exfoliated, your pores are clean and there is a festive glow to your skin. It is, after all, the focal point of your look.

Get rid of the puffiness

There will be a lot of sweets and parties and late nights. And we’re definitely not skipping anything. If your face feels puffy, use an ice pack on your face for a few minutes. It will work as a quick anti-inflammatory treatment and keep your skin looking fresh.

Finishing touches

This is not a night club party scene, there will be lights everywhere. All the little details will show and will be highlighted. Get a quick mani-pedi for cleaner nails and softer touches. And pick a fragrance that lasts the entire day.

This is no ordinary time. Apart from the usual workload, there is shopping and decorating the house and buying gifts and making plans with your loved ones. Instead of adding skin care and hair care as another task on your to-do list, make an appointment with your nearest barbershop. For those of you who live in Bombay, your task is much easier. The Lair Man has everything you need under one roof  hair, beard, nails, skin and every day massages.

(Kruti Sheth, Founder of The Lair)

