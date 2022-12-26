BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gross direct tax collections up by 30% at Rs 10,93,385 cr in current fiscal

NewsWire
0
0

Gross direct tax collections for 2022-23 (up to November 30) are up by 29.66 per cent at Rs 10,93,385 crore, which was over Rs 8,43,301 crore collected during the corresponding period of last year.

The growth has been achieved due to the performance of economy, administration and implementation of the provisions of the direct tax laws, finance ministry sources said.

The Central government has set a target of Rs 14,20,000 crore for collection of direct taxes as per budget estimates for 2022-23.

Meanwhile, direct tax collected in the current fiscal till November 30 was Rs 8,77,470 crore.

In 2021-22, direct tax collections were Rs 14,12,422 crore. In 2020-21, they stood at Rs 9,47,176 crore and in 2019-20 they were Rs 10,50,681 crore.

20221226-162004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Public Police NGO launches its chapter in West Bengal

    Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery posts Rs 3,562 cr profit after tax

    Value buying boosts equity indices; Sensex gains over 1,500 pts (Ld)

    Global VC firm Accel announces $4 bn late-stage fund