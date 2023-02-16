The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for MoUs signed during the recent Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) before Diwali.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has asked officials to chase all investment proposals to convert them into projects on the ground.

The chief secretary has asked officials to review progress of every MoU at regular intervals with a view to converting the proposals into actual investments and resolve issues of investors, if any.

Officials have also been asked to ensure entry of authentic data on indicators of aspirational blocks, make weekly spot visits to village panchayats and work on speedy execution of the ongoing Jal Jivan Mission.

20230216-141004