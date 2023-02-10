The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the group behind Matter (the new smart home standard), has announced that it is forming a working group to develop standards and a certification programme for health and wellness technology.

According to the National Institute for Health, one in five Americans will be 65 or older by the year 2030, CSA said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Just as the Alliance released Matter last year with a common language and certification program supporting inter-operability of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the goal is to align major contributors in the industry around a common tech standard to support secure, plug-and-play interoperability of health and wellness devices.”

This initiative aims to integrate health devices into the ecosystem of smart homes in order to enable a “trusted approach” for sharing health data, including support for “regulatory requirements”.

The Health and Wellness Working Group will bring global scale to technological solutions, taking cues from Matter, so that people can live longer, healthier lives at home with more independence.

“To ensure we best meet the needs of the industry, individual companies and most importantly consumers, we are seeking leaders who work in the health and wellness space to maximise our efforts and expand our reach,” the CSA said.

