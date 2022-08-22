Rogue security agents from Russias FSB spy agency are feared to be behind the car bombing attack which killed the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s Rasputin-esque advisor, amid mounting suspicions that the Russian President’s inner circle is turning on him, media reports said.

There are growing fears in Moscow that the attack on Putin loyalist Alexander Dugin’s daughter, Darya Dugina, on Saturday night was carried out by Putin’s own loyal agents amid rumours that they want to oust the Russian leader from power, Daily Mail reported.

Frustration and anger is mounting over Russia’s war in Ukraine, with one of Putin’s former commanders even branding the President a ‘clown’ who has been outplayed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia has furiously claimed that Dugin had received death threats from ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ before Darya was ripped to pieces in an attack believed to be intended for her ultranationalist father.

But some experts have suggested that it was Putin’s FSB spy agency that was behind the attack.

Historian Yuri Felshtinsky, author of ‘Blowing up Ukraine’, said: “The blowing up of the car of the famous Russian fascist and ideologist of the Putin regime, Alexander Dugin, was organised, it seems, by the Russian security services.”

He added: “As per latest Russian reports, the bomb was attached to Dugin’s car inside his guarded compound. Ukraine focuses on military targets, unlike Russia, and there is no discernable gain in attacking one of Putin’s media puppets or allocating scarce operatives inside the Russian Federation to such a goal that is meaningless to the liberation of Ukraine,” Daily Mail reported.

“The Kremlin will, however, likely exploit it to make it seem as if Ukraine is stooping to its own tactics of bombing harmless civilians in Ukraine.”

Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev also claimed that the explosion was the work of an unknown Russian group, the National Republican Party. The existence of the group could not be verified.

