The upward trend in views of the Canadian economy in 2022 has been reversed in 2023, with perceptions back to the level of pessimism seen at the height of the pandemic in 2021, a new poll found.

In market research firm Leger’s annual economic confidence survey, those with a negative view now outweigh those with a positive view by a two-to-one margin.

The proportion of Canadians who believe Canada is in a recession (69%) has increased since last year at this time, when 51% believed Canada was in a recession, Leger said.

Perceptions of household finances – which were not highly impacted by COVID-19 – are also down sharply in 2023, although Canadians continue to be far more positive about their own finances than the economy as a whole.

Looking forward, expectations of the national economy and household finances are down in 2023, signaling an expectation that things may get worse before they get better.

Leger says it is most common for Canadians to expect their household finances to be stable over the next six months, but at 23%, those who expect a decline are at a historic high.

When in comes to Ontarians, confidence in the Canadian economy sits at three-in-ten, in line with the rest of the country.

Ontarians are also not overly optimistic about either the Canadian or provincial economies. More Ontarians think the Canadian economy is in poor condition (64%) than good (29%). And views are similarly negative when asked to evaluate Ontario’s economy (65% poor).

Approximately six-in-ten feel their personal finances are good or very good, both Nationally and among Ontarians, the economic confidence survey found.

For Ontarians, a low confidence in the future of their household finances kept current worries about investments, savings, investments, keeping up with payments, credit card debt, and employment concerns high.