There are signs of a confrontation brewing between Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s Army chief, General Asim Munir.

Imran Khan has started attacking the new army chief who is said to have declined a request for a meeting by Imran Khan.

The former Prime Minister had indeed sent a message to the army chief but the request was turned down, Geo News reported.

Gen Asim told the businessmen meeting him that PTI chief Imran Khan sent him a message seeking a meeting.

Gen Asim informed the PTI chief that it was not his job as army chief to meet politicians, Geo News reported.

“Gen Asim asserted that the army would neither interfere in politics nor would play any role in it,” sources said. The army chief maintained that he would not interfere in political matters and the political leadership itself should resolve its issues.

Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir said that President Arif Alvi had tried to arrange a meeting between Gen Asim and Imran Khan. The army chief told the President that he wants to stay away from politics, Mir added.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticised the business community leaders who met the army chief to share their concerns on the worsening economic situation, Geo News reported.

“The members of the business community who called on the COAS are the same who meet every army chief and government and advice on how to fix Pakistan’s problems. Their only concern is to secure their business interests.”

Imran Khan says that he had thought that there would be a change once the new (army) chief comes in, but that there has been no progress and rather, hardships in the country have increased, The News reported.

In an interview with BBC, Khan commented that there is a statement being reported that he wouldn’t need the establishment if he wanted to talk to the army chief. He said a party which the country’s public supports doesn’t need crutches.

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

20230311-150805