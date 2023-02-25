Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, who plays the mutant Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ and ‘Wolverine’ films, has said that the roles required growls that have affected his vocal range.

Jackman, who also has a strong song and dance segment to his career on stage and in films, added that his roaring is to blame for taking something away from his skills, reports Deadline.

The actor said to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row: “My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and I put that down directly to some of the growling and yelling I did. My teacher at drama school would have been horrified by some of the things I did in Wolverine,” he said. “I’ve done some damage to my voice, through playing Wolverine.”

