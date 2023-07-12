INDIA

Growth in credit and high cost deposit for banks in Q1: BNP Paribas India

The Indian banking sector logged volume growth and not in margins owing to high cost deposits during the first quarter of FY24, said BNP Paribas Securities India in a sectoral report.

The banking industry is logging credit as well as high cost deposit growth though the low cost CASA (current account, savings account) deposit growth remains weak, the report said.

The sector logged year-on-year credit growth momentum at mid-teens through 1QFY24, which should translate into high-teens credit growth for most large banks, especially in sticky loan segments like retail and small and medium enterprises (SME), the report notes.

The growth in deposit was in early double digits from high single digit which puts at rest the supply side concern about credit growth momentum.

“Given incremental fund mobilisation via higher-cost term deposits and floating rate yield increases already in the rear-view mirror for the most part, we expect the broader margin expansion story to pause,” BNP Paribas India said.

