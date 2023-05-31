BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slides to 6-month low of 3.5% in April

The eight key infrastructure sectors’ growth slid to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023, mainly owing to a fall in crude oil production, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity.

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022, though in March 2023, the key infrastructure sectors had recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent.

The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors had witnessed a growth of 0.7 per cent.

Coal production growth fell to 9 per cent in April 2023, as per the official data released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fertiliser production rose by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data indicated.

