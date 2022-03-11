WORLD

Growth of New Zealand’s annual food prices hits 11-yr high

By NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand’s annual food prices rose 6.8 per cent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, hitting an 11-year high, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted Stats NZ as saying.

Fruit and vegetable prices were the largest contributor to the annual movement, which increased by 17 per cent, mainly influenced by tomatoes, broccoli, and iceberg lettuce, food prices lead analyst Angus Crowe said in a statement.

Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.3 per cent, while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.1 per cent, Crowe said.

20220311-152402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.