Grub Fest to tour more cities after Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) After a successful Delhi run of its 17th edition, the Grub Fest shows no sign of receding into the backseat like most food festivals, and will tour more Indian cities now.

This edition, the festival saw a footfall of 35,000 people last week. It was headlined by artists like Divine, Juggy D, Maninder Butter, Akhil Sachdeva and Aastha Gill along with city-based popular bands. There was a surprise performance by ‘Doorbeen’, who got a resounding response from the festival-goers.

The festival was produced by BookMyShow.

“The out-of-home entertainment ecosystem in India has undergone a drastic shift from screen-only entertainment to encompass all forms of live experiences. Indian audiences are constantly seeking new and varied entertainment options that they can experience with friends and family, outside of their homes,” Kunal Khambhati, Head – Live Events & IP, BookMyShow told IANS.

“At The Grub Fest, there’s something for everyone. For everyone who loves entertainment and/or food, this is the place to be,” he added.

The festival prides itself on discovery of bringing delicious yet undiscovered brands in each edition.

Along with Indian regional cuisines, the festival was home to palatable cuisines including Lebanese, Oriental, European, Asian and Italian.

“There is a wide variety of options to choose from, and I liked the non-local cuisines. The music can be a little too loud, but if someone is into that, it’s a nice weekender,” Sarthak Shukla, a Delhi-based first-time visitor told IANS on its opening day last week.

The Grub Fest will tour various cities including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai before heading back to New Delhi in March 2020. Details for each city to be announced soon.

