The Geological Survey of India (GSI) proposed to carry out more exploration activities in J&K for identifying lithium resources, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

GSI, an attached office of Ministry of Mines, carried out a G3 stage mineral exploration project during Field Season 2020-21 and 2021-22 in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir and estimated an inferred resource (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore and the report has been handed over to the J&K government, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The estimated value of lithium in J&K will be estimated on completion of further exploration, it said.

GSI generates baseline geoscience data through mapping, e.g. geological, geochemical, geophysical which is pre-requisite for identifying the potential area for systematic mineral exploration. Based on the mapping data, GSI carries out systematic mineral exploration activities for various major mineral commodities including lithium.

As a follow up of lithium exploration in SalalHaimna areas of Reasi district, the GSI has taken up another reconnaissance G4 stage exploration programme on lithium and associated mineral in Panasa – Dugga – Baldhanun – Chakar – Sangarmarg (Saro-da-Bas) area of Reasi district during current field season 2022-23 and the work is in progress, the reply said.

Based on the mapping outcome, more exploration programmes on various mineral commodities including lithium will be taken up in future in different parts of the country including Jammu & Kashmir.

The GSI and Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL) have taken up a number of exploration projects of lithium and will take up more projects in future. Ministry of Mines provides 100 per cent funding from National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) to state governments and private exploration agencies, if they take up lithium exploration projects.

