GSK Pharma, RCB launch ‘Trust in Science Programme’

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Pharma major GSK Pharmaceuticals and government’s Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) on Wednesday launched a joint initiative — Trust in Science Programme — to develop doctoral programs in the fields of biostatistics and bioinformatics.

According to the company, the programs cover scholarship and expert guidance for completion of doctoral degrees programs to equip students with high-end expertise to boost biopharma research for India and the world.

“Under this initiative, the RCB will develop program content, manage logistics and oversee the running of the full-time programs,” the company said in a statement.

“GSK Pharmaceutical Ltd. will provide funding and ensure all course content is shaped to address current industry needs and opportunities. Students with a master’s degree in biostatistics, maths, and bioinformatics are eligible for the PhD courses.”

–IANS

rv/prs