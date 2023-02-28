BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

GSMA hails India’s telecom sector reforms with top govt leadership award at MWC 2023

The Indian government has received the 2023 ‘Government Leadership Award’ at the GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event in Barcelona, Spain, Union IT Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on Tuesday.

The GSMA is an association representing the mobile operators and global mobile industry.

“The reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the telecom sector have transformed it completely. This global award recognises those efforts,” the minister said.

“Target of pan-India 5G coverage will be achieved by the end of next year. In a landmark achievement, 387 districts have already been covered under 5G services,” Vaishnaw informed.

Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) said that the GSMA’s ‘Government Leadership Award’ recognises world-class leadership in the establishment of sound regulatory policies for mobile connectivity.

“We express our warm compliments on this tremendous achievement, especially to the Union Minister of Communications & IT, the Minister of State for Communications, the Telecom Secretary, as well as the entire Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, for the prolific leadership and dynamic support provided to the industry,” Kochhar said in a statement.

The industry is delighted and greatly enthused by this development, and “we look forward to playing our role in taking the Indian telecom sector to further heights and help achieve more milestones going ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched True 5G service in 277 cities across the country and is on the path to achieve the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint to cover every town, taluka and tehsil across the country by December this year.

