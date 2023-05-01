The gross GST revenue for April 2023 stood at Rs 1,87,035 crore, which was 16.8 per cent more than Rs 1,60,122 crore of gross GST collected for March 2023.

The gross GST collection in April 2023 is also an all-time high and is Rs 19,495 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,67,540 lakh crore, which was recorded in April 2022.

Also for the first time, gross GST collections have crossed Rs 1.75 lakh crore mark, official sources said.

According to the data released by the Finance Ministry on Monday, out of the gross GST collections of Rs 1,87,035 crore, CGST was Rs 38,440 crore, SGST was Rs 47,412 crore, IGST was Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess stood at Rs 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 45,864 crore to CGST and Rs 37,959 crore to SGST from IGST.

The total revenue of Centre and the states in April 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 84,304 crore for CGST and Rs 85,371 crore for the SGST, according to official figures.

The revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues recorded in the same month last year.

During April 2023, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Total number of e-way bills generated in March 2023 was 9 crore, which is 11 per cent higher than 8.1 crore e-way bills generated in February 2023.

April 2023 saw the highest ever tax collection on a single day, i.e. on April 20, when Rs 68,228 crore was paid through 9.8 lakh transactions.

The highest single day payment last year (on the same date) was Rs 57,846 crore through 9.6 lakh transactions.

