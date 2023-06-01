BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GST collections for May fell 19% to Rs 1,57,090 crore

NewsWire
0
0

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections for May fell by 19 per cent to Rs 1,57,090 crore. The figures had touched their highest-ever level of Rs 1,87,035 crore in April.

Out of the total GST collections of Rs 1,57,090 crore for May, CGST was Rs 28,411 crore, SGST was Rs 35,828 crore, IGST was Rs 81,363 crore (including Rs 41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,489 crore (including Rs 1,057 crore collected on import of goods).

The gross GST revenue for April had stood at Rs 1,87,035 crore, which was 16.8 per cent more than the Rs 1,60,122 crore of gross GST collected for March.

The gross GST collections in April were also an all-time high, Rs 19,495 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,67,540 lakh crore, which was recorded in April 2022.

It was also for the first time that gross GST collections had crossed Rs 1.75 lakh crore mark, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the government has settled Rs 35,369 crore to CGST and Rs 29,769 crore to SGST from IGST.

The total revenue of Centre and the states in the month of May after regular settlement was Rs 63,780 crore for CGST and Rs 65,597 crore for SGST.

20230601-172404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Go First row: Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing lessors’ pleas...

    Nearly 713 LMT of paddy procured, MSP outflow of Rs 1,46,960...

    ‘Covid pandemic affects Indian youth entrepreneurial ecosystem’

    DB Realty shares hit 5% upper circuit on favourable ruling by...