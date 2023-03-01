BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GST collections in Feb slide to Rs 1,49,577 cr against Rs 1,55,922 cr in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in February, 2023 stood at Rs 1,49,577 crore, lower than Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January.

Out of the Rs 1,49,577 crore collected through GST revenue in February, CGST was Rs 27,662 crore, SGST was Rs 34,915 crore and IGST was Rs 75,069 crore (including Rs 35,689 crore collected on import of goods) while cess was Rs 11,931 crore (including Rs 792 crore collected on import of goods).

February’s GST collections were marginally higher than December 2022 collections, which were Rs 1,49,507 crore.

Monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 12 straight months in a row.

The government has settled Rs 34,770 crore to CGST and Rs 29,054 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue of Centre and the states after regular settlements in the month of February 2023 is Rs 62,432 crore for CGST and Rs 63,969 crore for the SGST.

In addition, Centre had also released balance GST compensation of Rs 16,982 crore for the month of June 2022 and Rs 16,524 crore to States/UTs which have sent AG certified figures for previous period.

20230301-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jeep enters EV market, to introduce 4 all-electric SUVs by 2025

    Day 1 of Myntra’s EORS-15 witnesses 1.6 mn shoppers purchasing 3.5...

    ‘Indian investors are changing their finances worried over inflation, recession, economic...

    Oil palm promotion to turn NE states into oil palm hubs...