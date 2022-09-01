BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GST collections stood at Rs 1,43,612 cr in Aug

The gross GST revenue collections in August witnessed a 28 per cent jump year-on-year basis, as they stood at Rs 1,43,612 crore during the month.

According to figures released by Finance Ministry on Thursday, GST collections in August 2021 were Rs 1,12,020 crore.

Out of the total collections, CGST was Rs 24,710 crore, SGST was Rs 30,951 crore, IGST was Rs 77,782 crore (including Rs 42,067 crore collected on import of goods), while the cess stood at Rs 10,168 crore (including Rs 1,018 crore collected on import of goods).

“The growth in GST revenue is a clear impact of various measures taken by the GST Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis,” a Ministry statement said.

