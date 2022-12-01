BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GST collections stood at Rs 1,45,867 cr in Nov, 11% rise year-on-year

NewsWire
0
0

GST collections for November stood at Rs 1,45,867 crore, which were up by 11 per cent year-on-year, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for nine straight months now.

Revenues from import of goods were 20 per cent higher and revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 8 per cent higher than the same month last year.

The gross GST revenue collected in November 2022 were Rs 1,45,867 crore of which CGST was Rs 25,681 crore, SGST Rs 32,651 crore, IGST Rs 77,103 crore (including Rs 38,635 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 10,433 crore (including Rs 817 crore collected on import of goods)

The government has settled Rs 33,997 crore to CGST and Rs 28,538 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue of the Centre and states after regular settlements November was Rs 59,678 crore for CGST and Rs 61,189 crore for the SGST.

In addition to this, the Centre had also released Rs 17,000 crore as GST compensation to states and UTs in November.

20221201-155003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CAIT asks Goyal to direct CCI probe into Amazon, Flipkart

    Markets reward PSBs, push up their market caps

    Green Hydrogen policy to support Renewable Energy capacity addition

    BFS firms spend to benefit Indian IT companies