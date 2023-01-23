A GST consultant has been accused of criminal breach of trust and cheating and duping an agent facilitating deposit of GST of traders/businessmen in Indira Nagar under Ghazipur police circle.

As per reports, victim Pradeep Gupta of Neelgiri Complex is in the marketing department of Tax Consultant Accounts and his job is to get the Income Tax return, GST registration/Return filed by chartered account office.

In this connection, he had given the GST return work of a businessman, named as Shrawan, to a tax consultant Ashutosh Singh.

Gupta said he had given money (paid in the bank account of Ashutosh) as GST for the firm of Shrawan from 2018 to January 2022.

“I paid the money every month since 2018. Ashutosh used to give me a GST return slip and challan receipt which I gave to Shrawan. In due course of time, it surfaced that the receipts and slips were fake and no GST return and tax in the GST account of Shrawan had been deposited since 2018,” he said.

Gupta said Ashutosh did not deposit the GST of his client.

SHO, Ghazipur (Indiranagar), Sunil Kumar, said that an FIR has been lodged while a probe is underway.

