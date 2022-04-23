INDIA

GST detects Rs 10 cr cash, turnover of Rs 1,764 cr in toilet-sized office

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocker, the Maharashtra GST Department raided and detected cash, silver bars worth Rs 10 crore, plus a business turnover of a staggering Rs.1,764 crore from an office measuring just 35 sq.feet — smaller than a home toilet.

Following a tip-off, the Department on April 16 raided the premises of south Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar and other locations belonging to one Chamunda Bullion.

Most of these places, including the tiny one raided, were not disclosed as place of business in the registration with the State GST Department.

While searching one such mystery location on April 20, GST sleuths stumbled across cash Rs 9.78-crore and 19 kg of silver bricks worth Rs 13 lakhs, and the entire booty was hidden inside the walls and floor of the tiny premises.

A detailed analysis of the accounts using comprehensive analytic tools of the State GST made more stunning revelations of Chamunda Bullion.

The GST team found that the company’s gross turnover suddenly shot up from Rs 22.83 lakhs in 2019-2020, to Rs 652 crore the next year (2020-2021), and upto an astronomical Rs 1,764 crore the following (2021-2022) year.

When questioned, the owners and family members of the premises denied knowledge or ownership of the treasure trove sniffed out by the GST teams.

Accordingly, the State GST has sealed the premises and informed the Income Tax Department to make further investigations.

After it was detected, the cash counting that night took over six hours till the next morning, and further procedures are underway.

The entire sensational operation was executed under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of State Tax Rahul Dwivedi (IAS) and Deputy Commissioner Vinod Desai of Investigation-B.

Meanwhile, the owner of the premises (tax-payer) moved the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail to avoid imminent arrest from the State GST Department.

The State GST said that it will delve into the suppression of GST while the IT will now probe the source of the unexplained cash and valuables recovered from the small office, and related aspects.

This year, the GST Department has made five major arrests, passing a strong message to defaulters and tax evaders that they will not be spared if they flout the laws.

20220423-122201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP flays Pinarayi Vijayan, Mani over KSEB ‘irregularities’

    Only emergency surgeries in Delhi govt hospitals

    Andhra Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings

    Kerala HC order on actor Dileep’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday