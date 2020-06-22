GST evader gutkha baron remanded till June 30

Indore, June 23 (IANS) Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Monday secured a week’s extension of remand for Gutkha baron Kishore Wadhwani, the prime accused in evading the tax worth over Rs 300 crore.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Brijesh Singh after hearing the prosecutors and defendants sent Wadhwani in judicial custody till June 30.

The prosecution said the clique headed by Wadhwani had manufactured and transported a huge amount of pan masala and tobacco products. If he was granted bail, he would destroy evidence and escape the law. Wadhwani was the main beneficiary.

He held a UAE residence visa and could go there, DGGI special public prosecutor Chandan Aron submitted.

A Pakistani national who had sought refuge in India and his three local accomplices involved in siphoning the illicit funds have also been arrested. The court was told that the investigations had so far revealed evasion of over Rs 300 crore and the amount might go up.

Wadhwani was arrested from a hotel in Mumbai last week by DGGI as part of “Operation Cancera after the revelation of massive GST evasion.

Pakistani national Sanjay Mata who along with his family has taken refuge here, along with three locals Vijay Kumar Nair, Ashok Kumar Daga and Amit Kumar Bothra involved in the racket had been arrested earlier.

