GST officers meet to discuss ways to curb evasion, ITC fraud

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Close on the heels of GST Council meeting where states pressed for better compliance to augment collection instead of raising rates, the Revenue Department will hold a brainstorming session of central and state GST officers on January 7 to discuss measures to curb evasion and fraud in input tax credit (ITC).

“Discussions in the meeting would focus on the road ahead with e-invoicing, new return system and feedback, e-way bill linking with Fastag, pendency of refunds, linkage of Aadhaar to GST registration, enforcement module use without overreach and the QR code,” a Finance Ministry source said.

A detailed review of use of data analytics and artificial intelligence in the process of enforcement and red-flagging the tax evaders and fake refund claimants would also be taken up to augment revenue and better compliance without overreach.

Senior officers from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBDT), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the DGARM, Systems and GSTN officials would attend the high-level meeting.

