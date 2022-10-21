BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GST panel extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till today

The GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council has extended the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September for monthly filers by a day.

The earlier due date was October 20, which is now October 21, i.e. Friday.

The notification in this regard is under process, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.

The decision was taken as taxpayers had complained of slowness in GSTN portal, the Board said earlier.

“CBIC has received an Incident Report from GSTN regarding slowness in the System along with a proposal for extending the due date,” it said on Thursday.

“We continue to monitor the matter closely and the proposal for extension is being examined in consultation with the GST Council so that there is no burden of late fees or interest on the taxpayer.”

20221021-125802

