The state GST department has conducted raids in 71 districts of Uttar Pradesh in two days. In two separate raids, the department seized items worth Rs 2.55 crores and unearthed tax evasion of more than Rs 20 crores.

The team raided the premises of many traders in Noida.

According to sources, the process of recovering documents is underway.

Ten GST teams raided 20 businesses. In the raid on Monday, the department seized items worth Rs 1.42 crore and imposed a fine of Rs 51.17 lakh and on Tuesday, items worth Rs 1.13 crore were seized and a fine of Rs 41.12 lakh was imposed.

Additional Commissioner State Tax, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aditi Singh said that action was taken on the basis of information about tax evasion found in the firms’ data.

Taxes and fines of Rs 92.29 lakh were deposited on both the days.

Singh said that the investigation into three steel firms is underway whereas the investigation into 17 firms has been completed. There are still many businessmen on the department’s radar.

The firms raided on Tuesday included Sarvashree Vrindavan Sweets Restaurant, Ansari Kirana Store, Geetanjali Salon in Sector-44, Malik Motors in Sector-20, Old Body Parts in Sector-16 among others.

Twelve firms, godowns and showrooms selling iron, steel and furniture were raided on Monday where goods were being bought and sold without bills with non-availability of receipts for them.

