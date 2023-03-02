In more trouble for the CPI-M’s Kerala unit, sleuths of the GST wing of Income Tax arrived on Thursday at the plush ayurvedic resort at Kannur owned by the wife and son and few others of veteran CPI-M leader, E.P. Jayarajan who is also the convenor of ruling Left Democratic Front.

Jayarajan’s wife, a retired cooperative bank employee, became the Chairperson of this resort in 2021, while his son Jaison is a Director of the resort since it opened in 2020.

A few weeks back, in a closed door party meeting, E.P.Jayarajan’s senior party colleague P. Jayarajan, who also hails from Kannur, questioned how E.P.Jayarajan and his family were able to raise money for the resort.

Though the media made it big news, the party feigned ignorance of a complaint by P. Jayarajan and the matter appeared to be swept under the carpet.

And it was at this time the sudden arrival of the IT sleuths at the resort which is located on a 12 acre land and is believed to have cost Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the intelligence wing of the Enforcement Directorate has also commenced a preliminary probe after it received a letter from an online media professional stating that this resort is being built with black money of about 20 people and he has given all the details in the complaint.

During the first Pinarayi Vijayan government (2016-21), E.P. Jayarajan was the number 2 and was the state Industries Minister but ever since, he was sidelined – being denied a ticket to contest the 2021 and later not accommodated in the politburo or made the state secretary. He was keeping a low profile and had not even turned up at the ongoing state wide yatra led by CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan.

