GSTN launches SMS facility for Nil filing of GSTR-1

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the technology backbone of GST system, on Wednesday launched the facility of NIL filing of GSTR-1 through SMSes.

This will benefit approximately 12 lakh taxpayers who can now file their return without loging in to the GST portal. To avail the facility, taxpayers are required to send in a prescribed format.

Along with the SMSes, the facility to file returns on the portal will also be available as usual.

NIL return for the Form GSTR-1 can be filed on a monthly as well as quarterly basis. This is the back-to-back deployment of SMS facility for filing of NIL return by GSTN within one month.

Since June 8, taxpayers are allowed to file their GSTR-3B return through SMSes.

