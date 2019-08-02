GT20 cricket fans face parking challenges

While organizers are thankful for the tremendous enthusiasm the GT20 game is generating as seen in the high numbers of attendance, they are frustrated by the fact that on-site parking is not available to the public.

They have asked the attendees for their understanding and to be patient with the parking situation during this tournament. “We love this game, but it’s hard because we can’t park. But the shuttle is reasonable enough,” says Brampton resident Christian Domingo. Because on-site parking was not available to the public, the organizers tackled this challenge by securing off-site public parking arrangements.

Public parking is available at the International Centre located at 6900 Airport Road in Mississauga, which is 12 minutes away from the CAA Sports Centre, where the games are being played.

Global T20 Canada is offering Park ‘n’ Ride shuttle service between the International Centre and the CAA Centre. The shuttle service runs frequently and continuously throughout the day.

Starting from Monday, July 29, there will be a parking fee of $10 per car, which also comes with one shuttle ticket (roundtrip).

“We understand this parking arrangement is a challenge. We tried to secure parking on site, but this situation was out of our control. We have been trying our best to accommodate the needs of our game watchers, so that the shuttles would run smoothly in order for them to enjoy the games,” said Jason Harper, Tournament Director of Global T20 Canada.

For more information on parking, please visit https://gt20.ca/park-n-ride-gt20/. For Park ‘N’ Ride inquires, please email to [email protected]

The tournament which began on July 25 runs till August 11, 2019. All games are taking place at the newly-built 5,000-seat world-class cricket grounds at the CAA Sports Centre located at 7575 Kennedy Road South in Brampton. -CINEWS