The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is advising GTA residents to stay away from water sources as Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of thunderstorms across the GTA for the rest of this afternoon and evening up until midnight tonight.

Heavy downpours may cause sudden low visibility and ponding of water in low lying areas or areas with poor drainage, the TRCA said. As a result all rivers, streams and water bodies within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies.

“Stay away from rivers, streams and shoreline areas and monitor conditions closely,” the TRCA warned. “Please keep children and pets away from banks as they may be slippery and unstable. Avoid areas that may be experiencing erosion or ponding of water.”

This Water Safety Watershed Conditions Statement will be in effect through June 15, 2021. To report a flooding incident from a watercourse, please leave a message on TRCA’s floodline. If you are in danger, call 911 immediately.

A Water Safety Watershed Conditions Statement may be issued when there are high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors that could be dangerous for recreational users, such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected.