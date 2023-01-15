INDIA

Guard electrocuted by farm fence in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

A man died after he came in contact with an electrified farm fence, used to keep away stray wild animals near Mohammadi forest range in the Maheshpur area of Lakhimpur Kheri.

The victim was a guard at the farm and his body, found by locals, has been sent for autopsy.

According to the SHO of Mohammadi police station, Ambar Singh, the victim has been identified as Amar Singh of village Ayodhya Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad police circle.

The farm owner, Sudarshan Pandey, had given his land for contract farming to Kashmir Singh who had set up electric fencing.

DFO of south Kheri Forest division, Sanjay Biswal, said, “A probe has been ordered in the matter and strict legal action will be taken against the farm owner.”

It may be recalled that the state government has already banned use of electrified fences after a series of incident where human and animal lives were lost due to electrocution.

However, farmers continue to electrify fences to keep stray animals at bay and protest their crops.

