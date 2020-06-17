Trending now

Guardiola bemoans ‘incredible lack of preparation’ ahead of PL return

by CanIndia New Wire Service01

London, June 17 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his concerns regarding plied-up Premier League fixtures when top-flight football finally returns in England.

Following a two-month long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, football is set to for its much-anticipated return but the prospect of playing four matches in 11 days remains a cause of concern for the Spaniard.

“We are ready to play one game but not another one three days later and then (another) four days after that,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“Not just Man City, all the teams. We were two months of holidays, lying on the sofa, and that’s why I think the players are not fully fit.

“But we have to finish the season because the economic damage to the clubs must be as little as possible. We have to adapt, pray a little bit and be lucky.

“We were worried with these three weeks, the incredible lack of preparation. It’s not like in Spain or Germany, where they worked for five or six weeks,” he added.

Defending champions City are on the verge of relinquishing their crown as they find themselves 25 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

They will be playing their first match of the revamped calendar against Arsenal, who currently occupy the ninth place on the table.

–IANS

pks/aak/bbh/

