A day after a security guard employed by the state-run Goa Human Resource Development Corporation was arrested for trying to smuggle in narcotics substances to the central jail premises in North Goa, the organisation on Friday said that all guards posted at the Colvale prison complex would be changed.

“The procedure to terminate the services of the guard has already started… All the guards at the central jail would soon be replaced,” the Corporation’s Managing Director Narayan Navti said.

The security guard in question, 28-year-old Sandesh Varik, was arrested by the local police on Thursday, while he was trying to smuggle in marijuana and cocaine, valued at Rs 1.04 lakh into the prison complex.

Navti on Friday visited the prison complex on Friday to review the performance of the Corporation’s security personnel posted at the prison complex.

The Corporation provides security personnel to various government establishments in the state and they are in charge of the outer perimeter security at the jail.

