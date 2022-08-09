Guatemala’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance on Wednesday confirmed the country’s first case of monkeypox, which was detected in a 31-year-old man in the capital Guatemala City.

The National Health Laboratory carried out the testing that confirmed the case. It has also ruled out one suspected case of monkeypox and is investigating three others, the Ministry said in a release.

The 31-year-old man is isolated at home and has not required hospitalisation. He remains under the supervision of doctors from the Health Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox is transmitted through direct or indirect contact with blood, bodily fluids, skin lesions, mucous membranes or material contaminated by the virus.

On July 23, the World Health Organisation declared the current outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern”.

