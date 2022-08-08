A “guest worker”, a term coined by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for migrant workers working in the state, was on Monday arrested by the Chennai police for murdering a 68-year-old woman retired government employee in Thiruvananthapuram and dumping her body in the well of her house.

The Kerala Police had informed the Tamil Nadu Police about the murder, saying chances are high of migrant worker Adam Ali, who hails from West Bengal, to escape to Chennai.

Acting on the complaint of the husband, the Kerala Police had first taken into custody a group of guest workers who lived close by the deceased woman’s house. On further investigation, they got vital information about Adam Ali as well as visuals of Ali carrying the woman’s body towards the well.

Ali, after committing the crime on Sunday, boarded a train to Chennai, and Chennai police, having been alerted, were on the lookout for him and arrested him as soon as he landed in the city.

A team of Kerala Police officials has already left for Chennai to take his custody.

20220808-212203