INDIALIFESTYLE

Guests at UP wedding asked to show Aadhaar cards

NewsWire
0
0

In a seemingly bizarre incident, guests at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates.

The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Their family began panicking when they saw a huge turnout of guests, many of whom seemed strangers, and then decided to ask the guests to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to enter the dining area.

While a number of genuine guests who had come without their Aadhaar cards, saw this as an insult and left the venue without eating, several others who had their Aadhaar cards went in and enjoyed the meal.

Some of the guests made a video of the incident and have uploaded it on the social media.

20220925-162402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No exams till Class 8 for govt school students in UP

    Eye on Polls: Five women whose political innings will be tested...

    Mercury dips in Delhi, air still ‘very poor’

    Bail application of accused in Ullu fraud case rejected