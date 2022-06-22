A tourist guide was feared dead while 11 tourists and 2 other guides were trapped near the banks of Tarsar Lake in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that a group of 14 people including 11 tourists and three guides identified as Mohammad Ishaq Lone, Tariq Ahmad, both residents of Pahalgam, and Shakeel Ahmad of Gagangeer in Ganderbal were sightseeing near Tarsar Lake.

One of the three guides, Shakeel Ahmad is feared to have drowned in the lake. The other 13 people are stuck at the mountain lake.

“After this information was received, a rescue team was sent by police in Pahalgam to bring the trapped persons.

“Further details are awaited”, sources said.

20220622-164604