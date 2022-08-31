INDIA

Guidelines ensure consumers given choice to decide on service charge: CCPA to Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
1

The Centre and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday apprised the Delhi High Court that the new guidelines on the service charge of eateries were issued after consumers were being forced to pay it, irrespective of the kind of services they get.

Stating that the guidelines only ensure consumers are given choice to decide on service charges, the consumer watchdog said the guidelines do not interfere with the right of restaurants or hotels to set prices at which they want to offer their food and services.

It also claimed that a Twitter poll has revealed that over 88 per cent of consumers are against the service charge.

The submissions, through the counter affidavit of the CCPA, were listed before Justice Yashwant Varma. However, the matter will be heard further on October 6 as they are not recorded.

The affidavit was filed in reply to the hotels and restaurants associations’ plea against the newly-launched CCPA guidelines. On July 20, the high court halted these guidelines and the CCPA again approached the court to do away with the stay.

“Mandatorily imposing service charge would defeat the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 as money is collected from consumers without allowing them the choice or discretion to decide if they want to pay it,” stated the affidavit.

“When a consumer is availing the service of a hotel or restaurant, she/he is availing the service of the hotel or restaurant as a whole and is not taking any separate service from the staff/employees of the restaurant/hotel individually. Therefore, the question of levying service charges separately does not arise,” it argued.

“..levying of service charge automatically or by default in the bill without allowing consumers the choice or discretion to decide whether they want to pay such charge or not is a violation of their rights as a consumer,” it read.

20220831-231602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hindu teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for ‘blasphemy’ in Pakistan

    Delhi HC reserves judgment on pleas seeking criminalisation of marital rape

    ‘Don’t need lecture from Home Secretary’: SC slams Centre in Abu...

    Amid alarming spike in Covid cases, India-B’desh trade on