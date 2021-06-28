Canada has finally released much-awaited guidelines on what fully vaccinated Canadians can and can’t do safely together.

Reactions have been mixed with some medical professionals and Canadians saying the guidance is open to interpretation and therefore confusing. However infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 that it is spot on.

In an infographic posted to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s (PHAC) website late Friday afternoon, fully vaccinated Canadians were told they could now hug and gather outdoors with the partially vaccinated or unvaccinated without masking or physically distancing themselves. A small family gathering, close-contact sports, outdoor wedding and other celebrations, swimming and camping are now permitted between those with one, two, or even no shots, the PHAC document said. But this is only “if everyone is comfortable with that,” the document added.

Fully vaccinated Canadians were also told that they can gather indoors with a small group of fully vaccinated individuals e.g. dinner with a small group of friends, watching a sporting event on TV without wearing a mask. Social distancing is also not required in this setting.

PHAC says when it comes to gathering indoors with people from multiple households who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown as in a place of worship, fitness facility, fully vaccinated Canadians should follow the measures put in place by the owner/organizer to reduce the risk of COVID-19. However “if you are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes, consider wearing a mask and maintain physical distancing”. Also keep windows and doors open, if possible.

The same guidance is being issued for indoors or outdoors in a large crowd where people are closely gathering e.g. crowded concert, organized sporting event, house party.

“Being fully vaccinated affords you a huge amount of protection,” Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press conference Friday, “so you can go into some of these settings indoors with a much better sense that you’re protected.”

“If you have an underlying medical condition you may want to think about layering on more protection, but even unvaccinated people can go outdoors without a mask with vaccinated people,” Dr. Tam added.

Canadians who are two weeks out from both doses of COVID-19 vaccines were even told they could gather in small groups indoors without masks or distancing for the first time. But only if everyone is comfortable with it.

However those who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated are advised to wear a mask in indoor and outdoor settings with people from multiple households or events with large crowds.

This advice is based on the current state and will be updated as vaccination rates continue to increase and cases decrease, the PHAC stated.

“If you are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes, masking and physical distancing provide additional layers of protection that further reduce your risk in all settings. Your risk is always lower when outside,” it added.