‘Guilt proved’, SC rejects review plea of death row convict in Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the death penalty for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq for carrying out the December 2000 Red Fort attack.

Rejecting Arif’s review petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit said, “affirm the view taken by this court…reject the review petition”.

The bench, also comprising Justice Bela M. Trivedi, added, “Having regard to the entirety of the matter, his guilt is proved…” Detailed order in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

In the Red Fort attack three people, including two Army jawans, were killed.

In August 2011, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence of arrested LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif for carrying out the December 2000 Red Fort attack. The apex court also dismissed his review petition later in August 2011. However, in 2016, the apex court decided to re-hear his review petition.

In November 2005, the trial court had awarded Arif a death sentence. The trial court had also fined Arif Rs 4.35 lakh for the attack that left two Rajputana Rifles jawans and a civilian dead. The Delhi High Court, in 2007, upheld the death sentence to Arif.

