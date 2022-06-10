Hyderabad police on Friday said they have arrested a national of Guinea-Bissau residing in Delhi for cheating a woman to the tune of nearly Rs.10.7 lakh after contacting her in response to a matrimonial advertisement.

Carbal Edmono, 34, is working as a barber in Dwarka area of the national capital.

The Cyber Crime Police on February 14 had received a complaint from a woman residing in Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad, stating that she registered her details on a matrimonial site to remarry and she got a request from a person who introduced himself as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Scotland. After chatting for a few days on WhatsApp he told the woman that he is going to visit India to see her and her family so that they can discuss the matter further and get married.

He later informed her that he booked the flight ticket on February 7 from Glasgow, Scotland. The next day she received a call from him that he landed at Delhi airport but the airport authorities seized his luggage as he brought a huge amount of pounds with him and the authorities are asking him to pay some amount so that they can release him with some kind of clearance certificate.

He asked her to make the payment on his behalf as he doesn’t know anyone in India. He also threatened her that if she doesn’t pay the amount she will also be in trouble because of him. Believing him she transferred Rs 10,65,000.

Then the complainant realized that she had been cheated and lodged the complaint. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 and 420 and Section 66 C, D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The police investigation revealed that the accused used to create fake accounts in different matrimonial portals with different names of good looking persons residing in foreign countries. Whenever any female uploaded her details in the matrimonial sites, he showed interest to marry her. After gaining attention of the victims, he tells them that he is sending a parcel containing foreign currency, gold ornaments or that he is stuck in the airport and extracts amounts in lakhs to deliver the parcel/luggage.

