A Colombian teenager has broken the previously held Rubik’s cube solving while juggling record on April 1, 2022.

The 19-year-old teenager, Angel Alvarado broke his own Guinness record of solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them. His previous record time was four minutes and 52.43 seconds, which he achieved in May 2021.

Before Angel, the previous record was made by a Chinese teenager named Que Jianyu on December 23, 2017 when was just 13 years old. Que Jianyu solved the juggling Rubik’s cube in five minutes and 6.61 seconds.

Now, on April 1, 2022, Angel further shortened the record time of solving the juggling cubes and now the new record stands at four minutes and 31.01 seconds.

Apparently, back in 2018, Que Jianyu, too had bested his previous record on the set of a TV show, in Italy (La Notte dei Record). At the time, he managed to reduce the time taken to solve the Rubik’s cube while juggling them by four whole seconds.

But Angel managed to best his own record by cutting the time taken by over 30 seconds.

According to the Guinness website, Angel trained for two whole years in order to make the first record. It seems like the COVID-19 pandemic gave him plenty of time to practice.

Watch him solve it here:

As per the website, the Colombian teen first took up the challenge of solving one cube while juggling. This process took him five months. He then added more cubes in his rotation and this process took him another three months.

The website further states that Angel Alvarado’s practice involved a 1-hour solve routine for the one cube as well as three-cube solving attempts all while keeping track of where each of the cubes are when he is juggling them and calculating how many turns each cube had until then.

The Guinness record website also states that Alvarado wanted to prove that consistency, accuracy and determination can help anyone accomplish even the most difficult challenge.